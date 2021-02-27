Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today, and they couldn’t be more in love. The supermodel and the NFL quarterback both shared sweet photos and romantic messages on Instagram on Friday dedicated to the years they’ve spent together.

Bündchen started off with a slideshow of photos, including a picture of the golden couple walking hand-in-hand and gazing into each other’s eyes while on a beach. She also shared photos of them dressed up in black-tie fashion, showing off a bit of cheeky PDA — plus, a candid photo with their kids, son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, along with Brady’s son, Jack, 13, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together,” she wrote in English and Portuguese. “There nothing that I love more than you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo ❤️”

Brady responded to her loving message in the comments, “I love you and I love our family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” It’s so sickeningly sweet, but we know it’s all real. Football fans might not like Brady on the field (because he keeps on winning!), but there’s no denying that he’s a family man through and through. He matched his wife’s social media post with a recent family photo of them on the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win.

“Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago,” he gushed. “I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo.”

Brady knows that he couldn’t have accomplished all of his success in the NFL without the incredible support of his wife, who also has a busy career outside of the home. The teamwork the two put into their marriage and family is admirable because it feels so genuine. Their authentic love rings true even in a social media post. Happy anniversary, you two lovebirds!

