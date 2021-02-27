If you’re trying to watch movies that are already awards-season favorites, make sure Minari is on your list. The movie, which follows a Korean-American family that is uprooting from California to the Ozarks in the 1980s, was a hit at Sundance; is up for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign-Language Film (and there’s some controversy around that, considering it was written and directed by American Lee Isaac Chung); and is already being considered an Oscar contender. And you can rent and stream Minari on Amazon right now.

At its heart, Minari examines the American Dream and what it means to put down roots somewhere. Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Han Ye-ri) immigrated from South Korea to American in the 1970s but have decided that they and their kids need a change of scenery. They arrive at a dusty five-acre farm in Arkansas that the previous tenant couldn’t make thrive. Jacob wants to grow Korean vegetables and eventually making a living off of that. He’s happy to have land and a trailer to call home.

Grandmother Soonja (Yuh-Jung Youn) arrives to help take care of the couple’s kids, a teenager named Anne and a 7-year-old named David. Both are bilingual and see the world differently from their immigrant family. David has trouble connecting with his grandma, because she isn’t what he pictured a grandmother to be.

Minari, according to A24 Films, “shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

How to Watch Minari

Minari is playing in select theaters, but it’s also available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. The movie just came out, so it isn’t available on any subscription streaming services.

You can stream Minari on Amazon for $19.99 — and you’ll have 48 hours to watch it from the time you buy.

