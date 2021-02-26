Dadbod Who? Watch Prince Harry Climb This Rope & Prove He’s Still in Fighting Shape

Prince Harry’s latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden has everyone talking, and rightfully so, given his candid and vulnerable look inside his life as a royal and as a father to baby Archie. (Even Meghan Markle had a brief, yet showstopping moment on the show via FaceTime!) And while everyone is praising the royal for being so open, we couldn’t help but make a quick observation — shared by just about everyone online — as we watched Harry complete a demanding obstacle course with Corden: Prince Harry is like… suuuupper fit and, well, we might have rewatched this clip of him one too many times. I mean, c’mon — this segment was basically a thirst trap coordinated by Corden himself, so can you really blame us? See below if you need to conduct some detailed research of your own.

So you mean to tell me that these are the same genes that gave us Prince Charles pic.twitter.com/Is5AQwiVx9 — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) February 26, 2021

Is anyone else feeling parched, or is it just us? As impressed as Corden is here, we also can’t help but be in total awe of the royal. The course (see the full video here) was created to be reminiscent of Prince Harry’s decade-long stint in the military and it’s clear he’s still got it.

TBH, Corden had Prince Harry tackle some pretty challenging activities, but Harry was able to do it all and somehow make it look easy. If it weren’t for the host of the late-night show visibly struggling besides Harry we might have been convinced it was rigged. Throwing a spear, scrambling through a mud-filled lot, and running with a heavy ball were all no match for the prince.

good god prince harry is so hot, meghan im coming for your man pic.twitter.com/h656QenSwy — leylangas (@LeylaCardenas28) February 26, 2021

Needless to say, people on the internet had some thoughts about Prince Harry’s physical abilities…thirsty thoughts, that is.

Me watching Prince Harry dangle from the top of that rope pic.twitter.com/AqoNZVIxEB — Jennifer Hassan (@GuinnessKebab) February 26, 2021

Me chasing Prince Harry around the obstacle course pic.twitter.com/MU25NzflU9 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 26, 2021

OK, we know there are more important things in the world but it’s quarantine, people! We’ll take our joy wherever we can find it. And right now, we can find it imagining Prince Harry doing push-ups.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.