The Golden Globes are certainly going to look different this year, but one thing remains the same: The awards will celebrate the best movies and television shows (and of course, all the people involved in bringing them to the screen!) from what was inarguably a very difficult year. If you want to tune in to experience a little Hollywood glamour, the 78th annual Golden Globes ceremony will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. And you can still watch the Golden Globes even if you don’t have cable, thanks to FuboTV and Hulu + Live.

You won’t want to miss it, either because dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are resuming their duties as co-hosts — although they won’t be in the same room. Fey will be hosting from New York, while Poehler will be making us laugh from Los Angeles, which is fitting for the times that we’re in. Keep an eye out for a bunch of in-person presenters, including Awkwafina, Kristen Wiig, Renée Zellweger, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie and more. There won’t be an official red carpet (although you can watch a pre-show on the Golden Globes website and on the Golden Globes Twitter starting at 6:30 p.m. and NBC is airing a pre-show starting at 7 p.m.), so we’re sure that these presenters will go all out. At least, we hope they do!

And in case you haven’t been quarantine-binging all the movies and shows you can get your hands on, here’s what to look for: The Crown is the most nominated TV show, and Mank is the most nominated movie. Netflix leads the way with 42 nominations, which is no surprise because The Crown and Mank were made by Netflix, along with The Queen’s Gambit and The Trial of the Chicago 7. And Chloé Zhao, the first Asian woman ever to be nominated in the Best Director category, could make (even more) history if she wins for Nomadland.

Here’s how to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards:

Take advantage of Hulu + Live’s 7-day free trial. With Hulu + Live, you can also watch sports live and get access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and Hulu originals.

FuboTV also offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch the Golden Globes for free. They’ll give you access to most cable channels.

If you don’t mind watching the Golden Globes the day after, you can stream it on NBC’s Peacock. They’ll have the whole Golden Globes show available to watch on Monday for free — with ads. If you want access to Peacock’s premium content, you can sign up for a subscription and pay $4.99 a month.

