Calling all Billie Holiday fans, there’s a brand new movie, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, premiering today on Hulu. If you love the singer’s music, you won’t want to pass up this opportunity to learn more about her life, which was tragically cut short.

The film touches on the painful childhood of Holiday (played by Andra Day), but mainly chronicles the tail end of the iconic Strange Fruit singer’s life, when she was targeted by the FBI. Federal Bureau of Narcotics chief Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund) is obsessed with Holiday, mostly because of her song “Strange Fruit,” which is about lynching in the south. Anslinger hates “Strange Fruit,” thinks jazz is “the devil’s music,” and ultimately uses Holiday’s addiction to heroin as the cover to dog her every step. He even assigns an undercover agent, Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), to bring Holiday down.

Day lends her gorgeous voice to Holiday’s songs in the film, and her performance garnered two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress (Drama) and Best Original Song. This award-nominated film is worth the watch before the Golden Globes air on Sunday on NBC.

How to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is streaming exclusively on Hulu. The streaming company acquired Lee Daniels’ film in mid-January, so if you want to watch Day as Billie Holiday, this is the only place you can do it. If you aren’t a Hulu subscriber already, don’t fret. Hulu offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch this movie and then explore what else Hulu has to offer. After that, it’s $5.99 a month.

