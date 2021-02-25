How to Watch the New Tom and Jerry Movie — Plus a Sneak Peek to Feed Your Nostalgia

With the revival of classic cartoon Tom and Jerry, longtime fans of the cat-and-mouse duo have been thrown down a nostalgia rabbit hole. It’s a cartoon cat vs. a cartoon mouse — that’s all! — and yet any Sunday morning viewer can tell you there are endless iterations in which these two can face off in their infectious escapades. And face off they do in Tim Story’s 2021 Tom and Jerry starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, out on Feb. 26 in select theaters and streaming on HBO Max. In SheKnows’ exclusive clip from the new movie, Tom and Jerry’s hotel room face-off will send you right back to your cartoon-watching days as the origin story of this epic rivalry unfolds.

If you’re looking to host a home movie night streaming Tom and Jerry, you’re in luck — all you’ll need in this case to watch is a subscription to HBO Max, priced at $14.99 per month, and out at 3 a.m. ET on the app. Tom and Jerry is the epitome of pure, light-hearted fun, and we’re so glad this movie didn’t sway from that mission. Trust us: watching a cartoon mouse repeatedly defy the laws of physics may be exactly what your family’s Friday night needs.

