It’s been 33 years since the hit ’80s sitcom Punky Brewster came to an end, but Punky herself doesn’t seem to have changed that much. Punky is back for a revival series on Peacock, but unlike the original, you don’t have to wait a week for each new episode. All 10 episodes of the 2021 Punky Brewster season are available to stream right now. Punky could have never predicted it.

The show continues TV’s reboot and revival trend, and we’re not mad about it. In 2021, Punky (played once more by Soleil Moon Frye — because no one else could play Punky!) is all grown up, and a single mom with three kids and a dog named Brandon. She’s still as outspoken and optimistic as ever, though, like many moms, Punky is looking for a little much-needed self-care and ‘me’ time. Luckily, her friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) and her ex-husband (Freddie Prinze Jr.) are there to support her.

Her life is full — but not too full for more: Punky she meets and decides to foster a fourth child, Izzy (Quinn Copeland), after she realizes that she sees a lot of herself in Izzy. That certainly makes for a boisterous Chicago apartment. (Fun fact: She’s raising her kids in the same apartment she grew up in, so the set is definitely going to look familiar to fans of the original show.)

Frye, herself a mom of four, was happy to return as Punky. “If I’m 88 years old and people still call me ‘Punky’ I will be totally happy with it,” she said in an interview with Paste. “I’ve always said I don’t know where Punky ends and I begin.”

In addition to the new Punky Brewster, Frye is also putting her own childhood and coming-of-age Hollywood story out there for everyone to see in Hulu’s Kid 90 documentary, premiering March 12. It includes footage she took when she was a teenager.

If, like us, you can’t wait to catch up with Frye’s childhood alter-ego, here’s how to watch the Punky Brewster reboot online:

