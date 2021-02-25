Kelly Clarkson Quipped to Jill Biden That Her Ex Brandon Blackstock ‘Married Up’

While interviewing Dr. Jill Biden on her talk show, Kelly Clarkson made it clear that she’s a big, big fan of the new First Lady and her book Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, which the Texas native referenced frequently during their conversation. Clarkson is taking notes from Jill Biden on everything including marriage, divorce, exercise, and more — but that doesn’t mean she’s not adding her own signature flair too. In a back-and-forth that was loaded with mentions of Clarkson’s ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she’s more recently embroiled in a legal issue over fraudulent management fees, the singer’s reverence for the marriage Jill and Joe Biden have built was clear — as was her sense that her own marriage of seven years didn’t stack up in comparison. In a last-minute quip about Jill’s preferred way of giving Joe Biden daily reminders, Clarkson suggested that at least Blackstock and POTUS had one thing in common: they both “married up.”

While walking out on the White House lawn with first doggos Major and Champ for a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked Jill about a practice she’d described in her book: “this is one thing I loved too, that any time you have an important message for President Biden you put it right on the mirror where he shaves,” she recalled, before asking about one message in particular: “Have you ever put ‘remember you married up’?”

“That would be my first one,” Clarkson added.

Jill Biden of course cracked up (and we hope Joe snaps a pic when she inevitably tries it). But amid reports that Clarkson is suing Blackstock for fraudulently operating as her manager, and that her former father-in-law sued her requesting even more management fees first, the singer’s suggestion he “married up” is more than a little loaded. They’re fighting over whether Blackstock and his father illegally profited from Clarkson’s enormous success as a pop star, with Blackstock et al arguing they were actually underpaid for their role in her career.

Of course, it’s Kelly Clarkson, and we’re biased — we think anyone who marries her would be marrying up, and we agree wholeheartedly that it wouldn’t hurt POTUS to see a reminder either (or Prince Harry, while we’re on the subject). We do know that divorce is hard for everyone, all the time, and lawsuits are no fun either, so we’re proud of the Kelly Clarkson Show host for putting such a good face on through it all. If this jab is the ugliest it gets between her and Blackstock (out of court, anyway), we’ll be proud of Clarkson for holding on to her good Southern manners.

