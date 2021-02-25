Scott Disick’s Teen Girlfriend Isn’t Trying to ‘Replace’ Kourtney Kardashian, Which Seems Smart

Amelia Gray Hamlin is proving to be wise beyond her 19 years by not trying to meddle in boyfriend Scott Disick’s relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian. She’s making sure Disick and Kardashian’s co-parenting situation stays stable for the sake of their three kids, sons Mason, 11 and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

According to a Life & Style source, “there aren’t any jealousy issues whatsoever” because Kardashian is happily involved with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker while Hamlin and Disick are enjoying their blossoming romance. With the model having nothing to worry about in regards to lingering feelings between the longtime exes, she is free to see where her relationship with Disick can go.

The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna already has the stamp of approval from Disick’s children as well. She and Disick recently took his kids on a trip to Miami which was “super special for her because they really got to spend quality time together and bond,” according to the insider. It helps that Hamlin loves being around the kids because Kardashian feels secure knowing her kids are in good hands with her. “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands,” the source added.

The best part about the friendship Hamlin and Kardashian have established is that it only helps the kids enjoy their time with both parents. They don’t feel guilty about having fun with Hamlin when their mom isn’t there. It’s a rule Kardashian and Disick established a long time ago when they realized their romantic relationship worked better as a friendly partnership. “Kourtney and Scott have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” continued the insider. “Yes, Amelia is young — but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

While we don’t expect Hamlin and Disick to run down the aisle anytime soon — if ever — it’s important that they’ve established healthy boundaries early on in their romance. It makes us think Disck has matured a bit since his early appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — don’t disappoint us, Scott!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

