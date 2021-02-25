Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Picture From Her Childhood

Nicole Kidman, is that really you? We’re not sure after seeing the Oscar-winner’s latest throwback picture of herself as a young girl and then a recent photo. She looks almost unrecognizable from youth to adulthood — it’s an amazing transformation.

The first photo shows Kidman with her bright, red hair styled with a cute bobby pin. She gazes at the camera with a serious face while wearing an adorable green frock. The second picture features the Kidman we all recognize with her strawberry blonde curls framing her face. She gives a mischievous grin toward the camera lens and keeps the caption simple with, “Little Nic ➡️ Big Nic.”

Kidman has grown up before our eyes after her first, big international film Dead Calm in 1989 — she was only 22 years old when the thriller hit the theaters. By 1990, everyone knew her name, thanks to a starring role in Days of Thunder, opposite her soon-to-be husband, Tom Cruise. Since then, she’s continued to produce major projects that resonate with her as woman in the entertainment industry. (We’re still thinking about her as Grace Fraser in The Undoing.)

Kidman keeps a lower profile now that she’s married to country singer Keith Urban and enjoys a quieter life with their daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10, while splitting their time between Nashville and their home country of Australia. And the thing that the Big Little Lies star prioritizes the most these days is family. She told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability.”

