Joaquin Consuelos might be dying of embarrassment right now because his parents, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, are at it again with their NSFW comments about each other. It all started so innocently with a celebratory 18th birthday post from dad, but mom had to take it up a notch.

The carousel of photos shows Joaquin as a toddler through his teen years — and he’s a spitting image of his handsome dad. From family vacations to adorable photos of Kelly snuggling with her baby boy, it’s a sweet tribute to their youngest child. “Happy 18th Birthday Quino,” Mark wrote while addressing Joaquin with the family’s nickname for him. “@kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you Joaquin!”

Since Kelly was tagged in the caption, she took the moment to reflect on another memory with her husband and wrote in the comments, “You know what? Making him was so much fun,” she replied along with five heart emojis. If you thought Joaquin’s mortified moment was over, nope. Mark jumped in with one more detail by responding to his wife’s comment, “#madeinmontreal.”

Poor Joaquin! We don’t think there’s a teen in the world who wants to hear about their parents’ healthy sex life. And it’s honestly a good thing that Kelly and Mark are open about their love for each other because it’s a sign of healthy marriage, but we wouldn’t be surprised if all of their kids are blocking their mom and dad on Instagram right now.

