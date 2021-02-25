Garth Brooks Is Dropping Everything to Be By Trisha Yearwood’s Side as She Battles COVID-19

At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to believe the daily toll it still takes on our lives — but as country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood learned this week, the virus can truly come knocking at anyone’s door. After they learned that a member of their team had been exposed to COVID-19, the couple underwent testing and entered quarantine; Brooks has now tested negative, while wife Yearwood tested positive, and has since begun to shown symptoms. Brooks released a statement updating the public on Yearwood’s condition confirming that he’s stepping aside from other engagements to be by her side and asking for prayers, admitting that he had some concerns about possible long-term effects of the disease. While Yearwood is believed to be recovering well, Brooks is clearly shaken to see his “Queen” being suddenly taken down.

In a statement offered to Billboard and others, Brooks said this of his and Yearwood’s COVID condition:“ The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are cancelling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks. -Team Garth — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 12, 2021

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he continued. “Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

Earlier this year, Brooks and Yearwood’s daughter Allie contracted the coronavirus in July and suffered a mild case — though even that was scary for dad Brooks, who admitted to struggling at the time. It must be scary to have another case hit a close loved one, and we’ll be holding this family in our prayers as requested by Brooks.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.

