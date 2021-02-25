When the Queen announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t returning to their royal roles it was hardly a shock. What was surprising, however, was the icy comeback the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had for the royal family, which refuted the Queen’s claims that it is “not possible” for Meghan and Prince Harry “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” As the couple responded in their own statement, they remain committed to giving back — and their new partnership with World Central Kitchen shows they’re not letting their tension with the royal family interfere with their dedication to public service.

World Central Kitchen shared on their Instagram that they have teamed up with Meghan and Harry’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation to develop Community Relief Centers in areas that are susceptible to natural disasters, and revealed that the first of four centers is completed.

“With The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation, WCK is developing Community Relief Centers in areas of the world prone to natural disasters. The first Center in Dominica is complete & will also serve as a school kitchen!”

On their website, World Central Kitchen shared that the center is located on a primary school site that was “constructed under Dominica’s climate resiliency plan to be a safe shelter against future hurricanes.” One of the many incredible features installed includes refrigerators and freezers that work using solar power.

Fans of the royal couple — who, of course, are expecting their second child later this year — couldn’t help but applaud Meghan and Harry’s contribution to the cause. In the comments, many users chimed in to echo the Duke and Duchess’ previous statement and personal belief: service is universal.

