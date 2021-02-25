First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Offers Advice to Kelly Clarkson Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

When you’re going through a breakup, it’s natural to lean on friends to give us advice. Kelly Clarkson was able to do one better than that by getting some wise words from none other than First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on The Kelly Clarkson Show. With Clarkson going through a hard time amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Dr. Biden managed to soothe us all with her lessons from the end of her first marriage.

FLOTUS reminded Clarkson that things will get easier with time and open the door to a new love in her life. “My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,'” she told the daytime talk show host. “‘And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better.’ And you know, I look back on it now and I think, ‘You know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I wouldn’t have met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now.”

The First Lady’s love story with President Joe Biden has been chronicled quite a bit since their inauguration last month. They’ve been through extreme challenges, losing son Beau Biden, from the president’s first marriage, to cancer in 2015. Yet through their battles with grief, their love has always endured. FLOTUS went on to encourage Clarkson and reassure her that she will arrive at a healthy place before she knows it.

“So, I really think things happen for the best,” Dr. Biden continued. “And I think Kelly, over time — I don’t know how long it’s been for you — but I think over time you heal and you’re going to be surprised and I can’t wait until that day comes for you and you’re gonna call me up and you’re gonna say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right.'”

Clarkson looked visibly moved by the First Lady’s words and was probably happy to hear such kind, motherly advice since her divorce to Blackstock has taken an ugly turn. In addition to the relationship splitting apart, the former couple is also battling for her business empire after Clarkson accused him of fraud as her manager. They are also trying to co-parent their two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, and that’s a tall order when things aren’t going well.

Let’s hope the “Stronger” singer takes Dr. Biden’s words to heart — and that she eventually finds a love that’s as strong as the Bidens‘.

You can watch more of Clarkson’s interview with Dr. Biden on Thursday, Feb. 25.

