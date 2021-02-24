Lara Trump Wants to Be the Next Political Star in the Trump Family

While many Washington, D.C. insiders have been wondering what the Trump family’s next move will be, there may be one person who is already plotting their future: Lara Trump. With Ivanka Trump confirming that she will not challenge Senator Marco Rubio for his seat in Florida, all eyes are now on Lara to possibly run in her home state of North Carolina.

She worked on father-in-law’s two presidential election campaigns in an advisory role that included a media liaison role and leading Women for Trump. With that experience under her belt, she’s looking at the seat currently held by North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who is officially retiring at the end of his term in 2022. Lara also has a major supporter in her back pocket endorsing her possible run.

”The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump,” Senator Lindsey Graham told the Independent after Burr voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in early February. “My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and have been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I certainly will be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Even with the GOP dealing with anti-Trump sentiment within their party, Lara’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed by people in political circles. “On November 3rd, the vote didn’t mean an end to Trumpism,” said publicist Rob Goldstone to the Independent. “Trump said she carried North Carolina for him. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she ran for office too. She’s been so involved in this – I don’t see her walking away.”

As for Lara, she hasn’t made a firm commitment about the possible political run, but it’s definitely on her radar. “It’s something that I certainly have considered,” she said on FOX Business’ Mornings with Maria after the 2020 presidential election. But she also has detractors who also want to fill that open Senate seat: the Democrats.