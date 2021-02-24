Prince William & Kate Middleton Are ‘Utterly Aghast’ at Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Interview

We knew this was going to be the reaction, didn’t we? Prince William and Kate Middleton are not at all on board with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “nothing off-limits” interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. With the ongoing family feud, and a pandemic to keep them apart, there was only going to be one reaction from the royals and this is it.

“It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital,” a source told US Weekly. “They are utterly aghast.” And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do have a point because there is a family health emergency going on, but CBS probably won’t take the interview off their scheduled programming just for a hospital stay.

For Meghan and Harry, it’s an opportunity to get their side of the story out — especially after the British media has driven a narrative that isn’t always fair to the former royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to be patient and wait for the right time to tell their tale. Of course, the monarchy would probably argue that there’s never a right time to share such intimate details about senior royal life.

But no one seems to want to respect Meghan and Harry’s life choices. It may be different than serving under Queen Elizabeth, but they aren’t abandoning their passions for service toward their community, establishing Archewell Foundation has been a big part of their exit plan. The stateside couple also wants to mend fences with William and Kate, that’s a priority for them.

“They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate,” a second source said to Us Weekly. “They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”

The problem is that the royals don’t want any aspect of their private lives aired to Oprah, and they certainly don’t want to look bad for not trying to protect Meghan from the harsh glare of the British press. They’ve been there once before with Princess Diana, so a second time around isn’t the best look.

The only way this feud might be put to rest is an in-person, behind-closed-doors meeting. The brothers need to battle it out and come to an understanding that they both made different choices in life — and neither choice is a bad one.

