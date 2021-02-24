Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Mental Health Was a Big Reason for Their Megxit Move

More information is starting to leak out about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, and it’s going to be a night we are all glued to our televisions. An E! News source is revealing that the couple will be open and honest about their time as senior royals — and that it wasn’t an easy situation at all.

The rumors about the tension between Meghan and Harry and the rest of the family appear to be true. “The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through,” the insider said. “Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.”

And apparently, a big reason as to why they left came down to one simple thing: mental health. They were simply exhausted by the constant battles with royal protocol and the British media. “They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them,” the source explained.

We can hardly blame the couple for seeking peace of mind, not only for themselves, but for their son Archie, 1, and the new baby on the way. Harry has never been shy about discussing his battle with depression, and it’s important to recognize when a situation isn’t healthy. The monarchy was going to restrict their freedom to pursue their passions, but now they can carve out a life that works for them. The sad aspect of the situation is how much damage has been done to the family relationships over the Megxit year — and the constant media attention from both sides didn’t help.

Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, bothers him the most, but he also understands that they “are on two different paths” in life. With William second in line for the throne and Harry pursuing a life in entertainment and philanthropy, there’s plenty of room to honor both choices — they just have to find a way to find that happy medium.

