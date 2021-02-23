The internal battle of the royal family continues to escalate. When one side throws a punch, the other comes back swinging. News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey made headlines (just a reminder it’s March 7, so mark your calendars), and it’s announced that Queen Elizabeth will also give a televised statement hours before Harry and Meghan’s interview airs. Harry and Meghan take a step back from royal life, moving to California, and Queen Elizabeth strips them both of their patronages and royal titles. With the announcement that they’re officially leaving their royal duties, The UK’s Mirror reports that Queen Elizabeth decided “long ago” who would take over their titles — and will “announce her choices to the Royal Family in the coming weeks.”

How long ago, exactly? We don’t know, but it sounds like it was before it was official that the Sussexes would be stepping away from their royal duties permanently. So who, exactly, is going to take over their titles? It’s rumored that Princess Anne will take over Harry’s position as Captain General of the Royal Marines, while Prince Edward or his wife Sophie could be taking over Meghan’s position as National Theater patron.

The Royals’ opposing struggles are understandable. It’s a story we’ve seen time and time again: tradition and unconventional beliefs battling one another. We’ll just have to wait and see what Queen Elizabeth announces in the upcoming weeks — and whether Harry and Meghan will have anything to say about it.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.