Tiger Woods Miraculously Survives Los Angeles Car Crash That Required the Jaws of Life

Golf star Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive after he suffered injuries in a horrific single-car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. The roll-over collision required emergency services to use the jaws of life to extract him from his vehicle, which sustained “major damage,” according to a statement released by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

“On Feb. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorn Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, where it crashed.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries. The PGA golfer’s agent, Mark Steinberg, updated his status to People, confirming, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California, where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

A look at the car Tiger Woods was in. https://t.co/biSQfMW0sK pic.twitter.com/WubFojEGfi — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

The LA County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to find out the cause of the crash, but they told TMZ Sports that they did not think alcohol was a factor in the accident. They did not elaborate on any other substances possibly playing a role in Tuesday’s events.

Woods famously had a 2009 accident at his home in Florida as he was trying to quickly leave his home after an argument with his then-wife Elin Nordegren, who reportedly confronted him about his infidelities. He also was arrested in 2017 after passing out behind the wheel of his vehicle after an accident involving prescription medication. The golfer subsequently went to rehab after that incident and has remained sober since.

Woods had been on the West coast to host his annual Genesis Invitational, which he sat out because he recently had back surgery. He’s been out of the PGA tournament since December to deal with his athletic-related injuries.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have struggled with drug or alcohol addiction.

