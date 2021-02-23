It’s a Boy! Mandy Moore & Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Their First Child

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are overjoyed at the arrival of their first child — and it’s a boy with the cutest name. The This Is Us star announced the birth on her Instagram page on Tuesday to her followers.

“Gus is here 💙💙💙💙,” she wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

The new mom was excited that she didn’t have to wait an extra week to meet baby Gus, like so many first-time mothers. She already knows he’s got a great sense of timing, but she wasn’t prepared for how much her heart grew after seeing him for the first time. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” Moore gushed.

The photo protectively covered the newborn’s face, but we got a glimpse of his cute baby fingers and tiny, little nose. Gus was fashionably dressed in a light blue onesie for his big public introduction. He knows how to rock a photo shoot early on!

The Black Lives Matter movement also opened her eyes to her white privilege and how she’s going to make sure Gus understands how to be an ally to the BIPOC community. “Embarrassingly, it was something that really crystallized for me with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and then Breonna Taylor,” Moore continued. “I don’t have the answers, but I feel like it switched something in my brain where it’s a constant in the way that I make decisions and how I see the world now — not to pat myself on the back, because it was way too long overdue.”

Welcome to the world, baby Gus!

