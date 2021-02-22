Kim Kardashian West is going through a lot in her personal life, with her decision to file for divorce from Kanye West and having to constantly defend her children’s talents (seriously, what moms can’t relate to wanting to protect their babies from criticism?). However, that didn’t stop the mom of four from taking to social media to pay tribute to her father, Robert Kardashian, on his birthday. She broke her social media silence with a sweet message that reminded all parents of the huge — and lasting — impact they can have on their children’s lives.

Kardashian West shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her siblings and father. Speaking directly to her dad, who passed away in 2003, in her caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!” What a beautiful, simple message. That glimmer of hope is something so many of us who have lost a loved one can relate to.

It seems that no matter how busy or hectic Kardashian West’s life becomes, her father is always on her mind. We wish the whole Kardashian family the best as they spend today remembering their dad.

