Queen Elizabeth Is Getting the First Word Before Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

March 7 is going to be a busy day for the royal family, because there are going to be two major interviews to watch that day. Not only is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey going to air, but Queen Elizabeth will speak in a pre-recorded message for a Commonwealth Day TV special — and her show airs first.

According to People, the Queen’s television event — which will also feature Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex — was scheduled three weeks ago. That’s what makes the same-day scheduling so curious. Did CBS have any idea about the royal family’s TV event, or is it a pure coincidence? Meghan and Harry would have no say in when a network airs their interview in the U.S., but their 90-minute special is sure to blow up globally — and quite possibly overshadowing anything Queen Elizabeth would have to say.

CBS is promising a no-holds-barred Winfrey interview “covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.” Winfrey’s BFF, Gayle King, is dying to see this interview as much as we are. “I’m told that nothing is off-limits, nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants,” the anchor revealed on CBS This Morning. “A lot of people wanted this interview. I’m so glad that we got it. I’m very curious.”

With last week being such a bombshell week of news for Meghan and Harry — new baby, upcoming interview, and the loss of their patronages and honorary military titles — there’s no doubt the royal family’s feathers are ruffled. There are so many hurt feelings flying back and forth across the pond, and the travel restrictions with the pandemic certainly aren’t helping.

While it’s probably best that both sides focus on the work they want to do in their respective countries, the media are going to take sides on who handled the feud the best when there are honestly no winners. Either way, we’ll be hearing from the Queen first — and that is at least honoring royal protocol — even if it wasn’t planned.

