Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have both completed their prison sentences for their involvement in the college admissions scandal and are doing their best to move forward with their lives. But Netflix isn’t going to let this story rest anytime soon — and in fact is premiering a new documentary on March 17: Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

The streaming network only dropped a teaser to the upcoming film, but they certainly hooked us with their dramatic tweet, writing: “Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.”

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

If there’s anything we learned from the Fyre documentary about the failed music festival, it’s that we can expect shocking moments at every turn.

The short clip shares a reenactment of one of the conversations between college scandal mastermind Rick Singer and one of the parents. “Is there any risk that this thing blows up in my face like some article comes out that the polo team is selling seats into the school for $250 grand?” asks the unidentified parent.

“Well, no, because she’s a water polo player,” says Singer.

“But she’s not,” responds the parent.

Boom! That’s only the first trailer Netflix has given us, so you know it’s only going to blow open more revelations with what happened in the bribery scheme to get kids into elite colleges and universities even if they weren’t qualified. We don’t think this is what Loughlin and Huffman had in mind about putting the scandal behind them.

Huffman, for what it’s worth, seems to be sitting in a better spot than Loughlin. Her apology was accepted almost immediately because she admitted she was accountable for her actions, and ABC already has her lined up to star in a new baseball comedy this spring. Loughlin has a harder road ahead because she and her husband, Mossimo Gianulli, dragged out their legal case for months. Gianulli is still serving his time while complaining about the conditions in prison.

Will this documentary make it more difficult for the public to forgive them for a scandal drenched in rich, white privilege? It certainly might, and at the very least it’s a lesson that actions do have consequences — and Loughlin and Huffman are both paying that price.

