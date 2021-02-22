Jennifer Lopez Can’t Believe She’s a Mom to Two Teenagers in New Birthday Video

Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to believe that her twins — son Max and daughter Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — are officially teenagers now. Her kids turned 13 on Monday and she celebrated them with birthday cards and breakfast in bed. It looks like it was an emotional morning for Lopez, who was visibly moved in the video she shared on Instagram.

The video shows the pop singer and mom of twins coming into her kids’ room singing “Good Morning” from Singin’ In the Rain as Max and Emme are dwarfed by two large breakfast trays filled with orange juice and piled high with eggs and pancakes. The teens sit in their pajamas and read cards written by their mom, who watches on with Max’s Goldendoodle pup, Tyson.

Lopez also added a sweet caption to the video, “My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.”

Like every mom, she’s wondering where the time went and how her tiny babies grew up into these wonderful humans. “It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since,” she continued. “I’m feeling so many emotions this morning… so very emotional today… so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t freeze time.”

It’s also hard to believe that the ageless Lopez might also have to deal with all of the teen drama that comes with these years. It’s exciting to see kids become more independent, but it’s also hard to see them wade through some of the difficult lessons that come with it.

No matter what is ahead in the coming teen years, Lopez is a proud mama, who still sees her 13-year-old twins as her little ones. “To my two caring, sensitive and special souls… who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways,” she wrote. “Your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever…”

Those are two lucky kids — Happy Birthday, Max and Emme!

