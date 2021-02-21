For many royal fans, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s one-year review since stepping down as senior members of the royal family was full of hope — hope that Prince William and Prince Harry would finally hash out their differences, for starters. However, after Her Majesty issued a statement confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working members of the royal family and would lose their patronages, the couple pushed back with a strong (and slightly shady) statement of their own — and it might have strained the royal brothers’ relationship even further.

The Queen’s statement that said it was “not possible” for Meghan and Prince Harry to “continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service” as non-working members of the royal family undoubtedly disappointed the duo, who have long committed themselves charitable organizations and volunteering. So, naturally, they rejected the idea that they were unable to continue with their dedication to public service and hit back with their own statement — and it’s safe to say the Queen probably wasn’t happy with their response, and neither was Prince William.

Harry and Meghan add at the very end of their statement: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 19, 2021

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry reads that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” adding: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Needless to say, this was a very pointed response towards the Queen’s words, but Prince Harry’s message reportedly deeply offended his brother. According to a source from The Sunday Times, Prince William was “really sad and genuinely shocked” by the “insulting and disrespectful” letter to their grandmother.

While Meghan and Harry have made it clear to their followers that distancing themselves from the crown will not stop them from continuing to practice what they believe in, it was issuing a statement at all (as opposed to simply staying silent) that has apparently angered the royal family. The publication’s source said, “You don’t answer the Queen back — it’s just not done.”

