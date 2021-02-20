OK, serious question: How is it that all of our favorite supermodels gave birth to their literal lookalikes?! We’ve seen Heidi Klum stun with her daughter Leni on the cover of Vogue and Kaia Gerber has nailed her mom Cindy Crawford’s iconic looks — on the runway and in everyday life. Now, in honor of Crawford’s 55th birthday today, her daughter took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute to her model mom alongside a rare casual throwback photo of Crawford.

Gerber wrote on Instagram, “happy birthday beautiful mama ❤️.” She added, “to the person who always makes me do a double-take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day… @cindycrawford I love you.”

Like mother, like daughter, right? I mean, honestly, we had to do a double-take to make sure this wasn’t Kaia herself.

Crawford and Kaia have long looked like twins so it’s no surprise that many in the comments pointed out the similarities. On her IG story, the rising model even called her mom a “super mom” and her “style twin” and added, “And she’s even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE!!!!.”

Kaia Gerber wasn’t the only one feeling nostalgic, either: Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber shared his own throwback photo of Crawford in a birthday post dedicated to his wife.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful!” he wrote on his own Instagram page.

Wow. The close-up and personal shot of Crawford here makes her appear as flawless as always but we can’t help but once again see Kaia in this picture of her mom. Even in photos of Crawford today, the mother-daughter duo is strikingly similar. And we can only imagine having her own mini-me continue her fashion legacy has brought the two closer than ever.

Happy birthday, Cindy!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

