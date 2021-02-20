When you’re feeling the bloom of new love, thinking about your partner’s previous relationships can be a bummer. For some folks, a past marriage and/or children from a former relationship can be a dealbreaker; but as Heather Rae Young recently revealed in a new Instagram post, far from being scared off by El Moussa’s romantic past, his family dynamic with ex-wife Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) and their kids, Taylor and Brayden, is something she “actually loved.”

“A lot of you want to know what it’s like to be engaged to a man that’s been married before… 💭⁣,” Young began her lengthy Instagram post, explaining that she had asked her fans what they wanted to “see more of” and many fans wanted to know more about how she feels about El Moussa’s relationship history.

She shared, “In all honesty, I wanted to cancel the first date I had set with Tarek. Not because of anything I had heard but just because I was at a point in my life where I was so over the guys in LA and was just expecting the worst (horrible, I know) but it’s the truth. But when I met Tarek, I fell immediately in love.”

Young said that meeting El Moussa gave her feelings she hadn’t had in a “very long time” and because of their connection, “his past wasn’t even an issue in my mind.” She continued, “I actually loved that he and his ex were able to have a healthy relationship for the kids and that mattered more to me than his past. I’m not sure if that helps some of the women out there who asked this question but for me, how he was in the present was much more important to me than his past.”

El Moussa and Haack have a closer bond than most exes, seeing as they’re successfully co-parenting, working together, and remain longtime friends. So, it would be understandable if Young ever felt a bit uncomfortable — especially with a slew of internet trolls who constantly compare her to Haack. Luckily, that’s not the case. The Selling Sunset star is already something of a bonus mom, and she’s clearly not at all fazed by her new role of co-parenting with Haack.

“I think a lot of people assume that his past bothers [me] but when I’m with @therealtarekelmoussa, nothing else matters besides him and the kids…” she wrote, “and that’s honestly how I feel.”

