John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Calls Him Her ‘Best Friend’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Whenever we see the children of celebrities publicly celebrate their parents, it warms our hearts — and the latest example is no exception: John Travolta turned 67 on Thursday, and to mark his latest trip around the sun, his daughter Ella Bleu posted a sweet birthday tribute on her Instagram that has us feeling so emotional. Travolta has always been a very loving father to his kids, Ella and Benjamin, on social media, and seeing Ella honor her father makes us so happy.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known,” Ella began. “You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we.”

She concluded, “I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Don’t mind us we’re just wiping away some tears over here over this sweet tribute, especially after the difficult year this family has had. Ever since Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer, it’s clear he’s made an effort to spend more quality time with his kids. Whether that being at home for the holidays or doing a once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl commercial with Ella, Travolta has proven to be a super dad, and we love that he has such a great relationship with his kids.

