Have Some High-Flying Fun & Watch ‘Flora & Ulysses’ With Your Kids This Weekend

We all need some light-hearted fun these days, and this weekend you can find it while watching the brand new film Flora & Ulysses. The movie is available to stream on Disney+ at this very second.

Great new movies for kids seem few and far between these days. But instead of watching Frozen for the hundredth time, you can introduce your kids to the cynical Flora (Matilda Lawler), whose parents have separated, and her amazing squirrel friend, Ulysses. Flora is an avid comic book fan, and her life changes when she rescues Ulysses. She finds out that he isn’t just any squirrel — this little buddy is super strong, extra intelligent, and can fly. He becomes a superhero in her colorful and imaginative world.

This movie has plenty to entertain parents, too. The comedy is loaded with comedians from some of your favorite movies and TV shows: Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) play Flora’s separated parents. The cast also includes Danny Pudi, Bobby Moynihan, Janeane Garofalo, and Kate Micucci.

So how can you watch Flora & Ulysses?

Watch It On Disney+

The Disney+ service is a game-changer for parents. Not only do you get access to cute movies about superhero squirrels, you can also stream all of the famous Disney classics, rent brand new blockbusters like the upcoming Raya & The Last Dragon, and watch Disney+ original content. Plus, it’s only $6.99 a month — much less than a movie ticket.

Disney+ Subscription $6.99/month Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.