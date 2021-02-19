Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 6 Years of Marriage

The end of an era has finally come: Kim Kardashian is pulling the plug on her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye West. The news isn’t much of a surprise to anyone given the fact that their marital woes have been chronicled by the media and the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At this point, the paperwork is a mere formality.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months. No one is expected to contest the prenup agreement and an insider confirms that they are trying to make this an amicable divorce where they co-parent peacefully.

Even though the couple has been living apart for quite some time, Kardashian wanted to put her kids’ mental health ahead of any divorce filing. “She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” a source told E! News. “It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them.”

The couple got off to such a beautiful start in 2013, with the birth of their first child North West and their wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014. Yet the subsequent years have been tough, despite adding three more children to their family.

With Kardashian hitting her milestone 40th birthday in 2020 and the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, perhaps the time felt right for a fresh start for the business entrepreneur. There’s a new show ahead with Hulu and her children have likely started to adjust to the changes in their family structure. And at the end of the day, the former couple will always be there for their kids, and, we’re guessing, each other — just in a different way.

