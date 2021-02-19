RJONJ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Slams Jackie Goldschneider’s Coke Comment

It’s no surprise that anyone from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise gets in messy situations, but sometimes they cross a line that no one should have ever touched. That’s exactly what’s going on right now on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, thanks to a cocaine-use accusation directed at Teresa Giudice’s 20-year-daughter Gia. What makes the situation worse is that Teresa’s co-star Jackie Goldschneider hurled the rumor out on-camera. Ugh.

The mess began when Teresa spread an unsupported cheating story about Jackie’s husband, Evan, and then refused to apologize about it. That’s when Jackie stirred the pot and made a really poor analogy. “Well, you know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” she replied on the Wednesday, Feb. 17 episode. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from… It’s the same thing! How is that not the same thing?!”

It’s incredibly harmful to spread false lies on television because there is always going to be at least one Bravo viewer who takes the reality show stars for their word. It’s one thing for two grown women to drag each other, but to bring Gia into the situation is untenable. And now, Gia is rightfully fighting back on Twitter.

Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) February 19, 2021

“Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” she wrote. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

While Gia was trying to protect her reputation, some fans are pointing out that her mom started this entire situation and has a problematic history to begin with. And the college student didn’t get quite as much support as she perhaps thought she would. One viewer tweeted in response to Gia, “yes we get it how it was wrong, but it’s very hypocritical how Teresa says you shouldn’t talk about anyone’s husband and if they are cheating…Teresa acts like she’s untouchable.”

My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment — Jackie Goldschneider (@JGSchneid) February 18, 2021

In fact, some of the comments aimed at Gia are brutal to read because the Bravo fandom is clearly on Jackie’s side. And Jackie was quick to clarify her comment after the episode aired on Wednesday. “My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” she told her Twitter followers. “The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

Of course, the rest of the tale will unfold this season because the drama is never done on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the damage continues.

