For anyone looking for a home that boasts New England charm and lots of natural light, we have the perfect property for you — if you happen to have $5 million to spend, that is. John Travolta is unloading the 48-acre, 20-bedroom compound he owned with late wife Kelly Preston — and it’s a pretty spectacular piece of property on the private Islesboro Island in Maine. (See all of the Realtor.com photos!) The couple bought the home in 1991, shortly after they got married.

The beautifully maintained estate was featured in Architectural Digest in 1999 to honor its classic lines and sprawling land. Their decorator, Christopher B. Boshears, described their interior design style as “English country house” meets New England living. “John and Kelly come to Maine to relax,” he said to the magazine. “The house had to be comfortable, but the structure demanded elegance.”

Any new homeowner would be thrilled to utilize the 10,830-square-foot home built in 1903 with Hollywood-appointed amenities. The first floor is perfect for entertaining large groups to enjoy the custom-built bar, a dining room decked out with a cozy fireplace, and a vast kitchen that includes a walk-in refrigerator. On a nice summer day, the guests can move to one of the two large sun porches.

The second floor houses the master bedroom and 14 guest suites, but the third floor is where all of the magic is. We’re pretty sure kids won’t ever want to go outside because the space includes “a schoolhouse, a library, a diner, play equipment, and a built-in stage with props for endless entertainment” to go along with the four themed bedrooms.

There’s plenty to do outside of the home as well. Take a dip in the in-ground pool, sip a drink on the back deck, or walk out to the detached garage/barn to visit your car collection. The spectacular oceanside view is also one not to miss, and this property has a deep-water dock on Sabbathday Harbor along with plenty of walking paths, gardens, and beach access.

We can’t imagine the parties Travolta and Preston threw at the Maine home; fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was a neighbor of theirs for decades on the island. She recently sold her Isleboro home as well — is that a coincidence or is Travolta simply downsizing after the loss of his wife? Regardless, the Grease star’s home is up for grabs with a lot of room to play — and a few stories to tell. If only those walls could talk.

