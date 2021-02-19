No divorce is easy, and Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have certainly had their fair share of disputes made public since they decided to split ways last March. Before their breakup, they were together over a span of 15 years, so it’s understandable that despite some tension, the love they have for each other as a family — with kids Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — is still strong. Since the famous couple called it quits they’ve both moved on to new relationships, Fox with singer Machine Gun Kelly and Green with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Green’s romance with Burgess is reportedly still pretty new, but even she seemed to confirm what we hoped: Green and Fox are a united front when it comes to their kids.

The Daily Mail shared Burgess’ interview with Australia’s The Morning Show, where she gushed about her new beau: “He’s a wonderful dad,” she said. But it’s what she said next that gave us some insight about Fox and Green’s relationship behind the scenes. “He and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.” Slip of the tongue indeed! Burgess clearly made a mistake, but unconsciously referring to your boyfriend’s ex as his wife gives us a bit of a peek as to how the former couple has navigated their new job of co-parenting.

While things might have been understandably rocky at the beginning, Green and Fox seem to have managed to put their issues aside, at least when it comes to their little ones. We think they’ve done a great job — and apparently, so does Burgess. “I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation,” she admitted. “So I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it, into their world.”

