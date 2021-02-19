Ivanka Trump Puts Her Political Ambitions On Ice — For Now

It’s been one month since President Trump’s administration ended, and daughter Ivanka Trump has had some time to think about her political future. There’s been lots of talk about her ambitions to run for office, especially since she and husband Jared Kushner are now full-time Florida residents. But it looks like she’s putting her rumored Senate campaign plans on hold — and that’s probably a relief to Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Had Ivanka challenged the senior senator for his seat in the 2022 primary, it would have been a highly publicized political fight. But now, Ivanka told CBS News in a statement that she considers Rubio a “good personal friend” and she knows “he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues” that they are both passionate about.

That’s a much different tune than what was being buzzed about in political circles in January. Many GOP members were riding high on the possibility that Donald’s favorite child might seek a congressional position after her father’s time in the White House ended. According to The New York Times, the decision was made a few weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Rubio wanted to hold a joint public event with Ivanka announcing her support for his reelection in April, but it looks like the political loose lips got ahead of his story.

It’s unclear what Ivanka’s next step will be after her time in Washington, D.C., but there are many in the GOP who would like her to rise into a more significant role. It’s just curious that she stepped into 2021 with major political goals and now they seem tempered after the riots in early January. It may be the simple fact that she wants to get her family settled in their new location or she thinks the public needs a moment to catch its breath since the Trump name is attached to what happened on Capitol Hill. Either way, don’t count Ivanka out just yet.

