The Sex and the City Reboot Won’t Have These Two Key Characters Either

How many times does a show have to disappoint you before you walk away? That’s what I’ve found myself asking as the Sex and the City reboot rolls out piece after piece of disappointing news — and yet, I know in my heart of hearts that they can let me down more times than Mr. Big does Carrie Bradshaw, and I’ll still watch the reboot to see if it’s any good. In the latest bit of “why are they doing this to us” news, we’ve learned that reboot And Just Like That won’t feature two of the series’ leading men: Chris Noth’s Mr. Big or David Eisenberg’s Steve Brady, AKA Mr. Miranda Hobbes. After they sullied Steve’s good name with that cheating incident from the first movie, I almost can’t blame him for trying to get out unscathed. But what kind of dystopian nightmare scenario has us catching up with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte after two of their marriages have collapsed (or worse)? How on earth are they going to spin this one?

'Sex and the City' on HBO Max $14.99 Buy now

It was Page Six who first reported that Noth and Eigenberg wouldn’t be returning to reprise their leading roles, despite appearing in both movies. And from what we know about the screenplay for the third movie, it’s possible they’d reuse the idea they never filmed: to have Big suddenly die of a heart attack in the shower and leave Carrie grieving, a plot actress Sarah Jessica Parker called “exquisite, unbearably painful, heartbreaking” on Today in 2018.

Maybe it’s just the pandemic talking, but I don’t need exquisite pain from my Sex and the City reboot — and I definitely don’t need a sudden cardiac arrest topped up with a nasty Steve divorce that Miranda isn’t allowed to talk about because Carrie yells at her for taking away from her grief (come on, you know she would). Obviously, Samantha being gone means we’ve sucked most of the fun out of the show — if we take away Carrie’s comic relief in Big, is there any left?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Click here to see the hottest affairs in TV history.