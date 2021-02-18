Amid a historic winter storm that has left millions of Texas residents without power or water (and others literally freezing to death in the streets), Senator Ted Cruz had one thing on his mind: his pre-planned family vacay in Cancún, Mexico. As the situation in Texas grew increasingly dire, photos emerged of Cruz and his family, wife Heidi Cruz and kids Caroline and Catherine, boarding a flight to sunny Mexico. The backlash was swift and severe as people rightfully questioned how he could abandon his post at a time like this — let alone at a time when government officials, Cruz included, had been urging people to stay home and stay off the roads, and airports including the one from which Cruz flew had cancelled flights due to inclement conditions. Within 24 hours, Cruz has been sent scurrying back to Texas, claiming he had planned to only take a half-day trip all this time, and the photos of him slinking through the airport with his rolly bag and tail between his legs may be the only good thing to come from this disaster.
Here’s how Cruz justified his decision to go on vacation to CNN, a statement that bears some resemblance to when Kim Kardashian defended her 40th birthday blowout with maskless partiers and masked servers in the back (hint: not considering other people’s safety helps).
Texas state Rep. Chris Turner to CNN on Ted Cruz: "As far as I'm concerned, it would be fine if he remained in Cancun. He doesn't do anything for us in Texas or in Washington, so I don't know that we're gonna notice when he comes back."
While some have made the strong point that Cruz may be as useless back in Texas as he was in Cancún, that doesn’t mean he should be taking calls from a beach in Mexico instead of showing up for the job to which he so dearly clings. There are times when family comes first, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out this wasn’t one of them.
