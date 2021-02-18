Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Hit Back at Tucker Carlson With One Simple Directive

Naomi Biden has so far avoided involving herself in granddad President Joe Biden’s administration, a wise choice after POTUS’ decree that he did not intend to employ his own family members as his predecessor did. But when Fox News correspondent Tucker Carlson took aim at the relationship between Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi decided things had gone a step too far — or at the very least, merited the gentlest of Twitter addresses. In a reply that’s disarmingly wholesome for its evident critique of Carlson’s segment, Naomi deflected the conservative host’s criticism in the typical Biden fashion: she killed it with kindness.

In Carlson’s latest attack on the Bidens, the host suggested that Joe and Jill’s clear affection for one another was in fact an elaborate PR hoax, reading aloud headlines that praised their romantic connection with disgust and proclaiming, dripping with sarcasm: “The Bidens’ affection is totally real it’s in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the President’s senility by misdirection. No, not at all. Their love is as real as climate change.”

Someone give this man a hug https://t.co/krTvlnbMLo — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 17, 2021

Naomi Biden’s clapback, if you can call it that? “Someone give this man a hug.”

26-year-old Naomi is responding the way so many of us responded when a group of Trump supporters began bashing a photo of Joe kissing adult son Hunter Biden released during the presidential election, describing the kiss on the cheek as inappropriate and embarrassing. These reactions to a display of affection inevitably reveal more about who’s looking than what they’re looking at, and Carlson’s dismally cynical view here may reveal just how little remaining faith he has in what a real, loving relationship might look like.

In Naomi’s words, give this man a hug — and leave her grandfather alone.