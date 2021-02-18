Kanye West Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring — & May Be Struggling to Accept Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have yet to speak out about their rumored pending divorce, and yet, the details surrounding their separation have shown that a split is imminent, if it hasn’t already happened. Last year proved to be a difficult time for Kimye, with Kanye’s very public 2020 presidential bid failure seemingly causing a strain on their relationship. While it seems as though Kim took control of the situation for her kids and made the move to hire divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, West is reportedly having a much more difficult time coming to terms with their marriage coming to an end. In fact, in new photos obtained by Page Six, West was spotted still wearing his wedding band — something Kim hasn’t been wearing on her Instagram lately.

Per a People source, West is “not doing well” and is very much struggling to comes to terms with the reality of where their relationship is heading. They added, “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Hulu $5.99 Buy now

According to Page Six, West returned from his Wyoming ranch to California in January ahead of his collaboration with Gap. As of now, it appears as though Kim has cleared out West’s clothing from their Calabasas home, but his being back in the same location as Kim will certainly move along proceedings in their relationship, for better or for worse.

People‘s source also noted that the couple “are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it.”

While Kardashian hasn’t been spotted with her ring for a while, she has been spotted wearing West’s Yeezy shoe brand, hopefully signaling that things remain at least somewhat amicable for Kimye — if not for them, then for the sake of their kids.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

