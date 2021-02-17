Meghan Markle & Oprah Winfrey’s Interview Will Have ‘Nothing Off-Limits’

Leave it to Gayle King to spill all of the juicy details about the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She’s promising that the upcoming chat between the talk-show host and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will allow for every topic to be discussed.

“I’m told that nothing is off-limits, nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants,” King revealed on CBS This Morning. “A lot of people wanted this interview. I’m so glad that we got it. I’m very curious.”

The interview hasn’t happened just yet — the morning show anchor also shared that her BFF was “working on the questions all weekend long.” Even though Winfrey is close to the royal couple, she still does her research like a total pro.

ONLY ON CBS: @Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their first major broadcast interview since quitting their senior royal duties. You can watch the 90 minute special on @CBS Sunday, March 7. pic.twitter.com/WRaSdtFVxC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 16, 2021

What makes this news so intriguing is that the interview special was announced right around the same time royal insiders spilled the reports that the couple will likely lose their royal patronages, per People. Besides Harry’s honorary military titles, their royal charitable work meant a lot to them. While they are enjoying their life away from being senior royal members, there is obviously a cost to their newfound freedom.

That’s why a sensitive interview like this is best handled by Winfrey, who can ask those hard-hitting questions in a way that will still frame the duo in a flattering light. The OWN founder is already getting the same treatment Meghan and Harry have received from the British press. “Harry and Meghan to talk to their friend Oprah Winfrey,” tweeted royal reporter Richard Palmer, “Who made her name doing ‘tabloid’ TV talk shows.”

Harry and Meghan to talk to their friend Oprah Winfrey, who made her name doing “tabloid” TV talk shows. https://t.co/Q9afK1xQZI — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 15, 2021

We’re not sure what episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show Palmer was watching, but we would hardly call it a tabloid show. Sure, there were dramatic topics along the way, but Winfrey became a pop-culture icon and a tastemaker for her iconic talk show. That’s why she was the one who secured the interview with Meghan and Harry — and it’s why they are giving her unlimited access.

The 90-minute interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, will air on March 7 on CBS.

