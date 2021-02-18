Like mother, like daughter. It’s no shock that Blue Ivy Carter, daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, looks like a carbon copy of her parents — and is already following in their artistic footsteps. With role models like that, we’re hardly surprised that she’s already accomplished so many things (including a Grammy nomination and a songwriting award) at the tender age of nine. And now she can add fashion model to the impressive list, because Beyoncé’s latest collection — ‘Icy Park’ for Adidas x Ivy Park — highlights one very special person…her daughter! We’ve seen Blue Ivy dance before, and it looks like she’s doing it again, having a blast in Beyoncé’s latest campaign.

A popular Beyoncé fan account, @BeyLegion, shared a series of photos and videos on Twitter highlighting the upcoming collection. One tweet, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention…the adorable photos of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy modeling together.

The first photos show the pair in matching winter workout gear, looking way cooler than any of the rest of us ever could. The colorful outfit is patterned in ski and snow event tickets, fitting the winter ‘Icy Park’ theme. The second look shows Blue Ivy solo, dancing and being playful in a monochrome brown get-up, wearing the coolest pants we’ve ever seen. Her youthful energy is so refreshing!

Honestly, Bliue Ivy has proven to us that the sky is her limit, and she’s an inspiration for young girls everywhere to shoot for the stars. We cannot wait to see what she does next — and here’s hoping more mother-daughter collabs are in the works!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.