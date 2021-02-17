Prince Philip, 99, Taken to London Hospital: What We Know

The news out of London on Wednesday was a bit concerning after Buckingham Palace released a statement that Prince Philip, 99, had been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday night. Given his advanced age and the current state of the pandemic, royal watchers had every right to be concerned.

The good news is that the official press release, per CNN, reassured everyone that “the Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.” The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain there for the next few days for observation.

A CNN source also relayed the information that Prince Philip was able to walk into the hospital on his own, after traveling there by car — not an emergency vehicle. He and Queen Elizabeth received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine in January, and the insider confirmed his hospital admission was not related to the virus.

The Duke retired in 2017 at the age of 96 after decades of public service, but it is his health that has made the headlines over the last decade. In 2012, he was hospitalized with a bladder infection during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and in 2019, he spent time under observation for a “preexisting condition.”

The Queen remains nearby her husband at Windsor Castle, where the couple has spent most of the pandemic. Let’s hope Prince Philip is on the mend and gets released soon, so he can be reunited with his wife of 73 years.

