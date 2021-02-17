Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Are Selling Their $35 Million Private Island

Ever since we saw Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters jetting off to their family-owned private island in the Bahamas, we’ve all been dreaming of a similar beach-side escape. Well, it turns out that very dreamy vacation site can now be yours — for a cool $35 million. First reported by the New York Post, our favorite country couple has listed their property, L’île d’Anges (also known as Goat Cay), for sale and it’s just as posh as we expected — you can see the photos here.

Per an Architectural Digest profile on their island, McGraw and Hill have owned the lot in the Bahamas since 2003. Since then, they’ve spent the last 17 years giving the 20-acre property a total makeover. In fact, the renovations took so long, they didn’t officially move in until 2012. At the time of the AD article in 2017, Hill said, “We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town.”

With a beautiful pool terrace steps away from a waterfront, the four-bedroom home proved to be a much more complicated project than the two bargained for. Both Hill and McGraw explained that setting up staff houses for construction crews and basic necessities like water and electricity were not things the musicians accounted for when they decided to make the buy. “You don’t quite put all that together at first,” McGraw explained.

Hey, while the private island might have been a more involved project than the stars originally set out for, it appears as though their family was able to enjoy it while it lasted. And at the very least, their daughters Gracie, Audrey, and Maggie were able to snag some great photos for Instagram! And as for the rest of us? Well, without $35 million, we’ll just have to live vicariously.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

