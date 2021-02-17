Salma Hayek Is Over People Judging Her Husband for Being So Rich

Salma Hayek is very open about her personal life, and the au naturel beauty wants us all to know that no matter how much money you may have, judgment never stops. In a tell-all interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Hayek detailed not only her struggles early in her acting career but also her misunderstood relationship with her very wealthy husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Pinault is the CEO of Kering and President of Groupe Artémis — and let’s just say he isn’t hurting in the money department. (Spoiler: He’s a billionaire.) However, Hayek still gets backlash for her marriage, because people just can’t seem to wrap their heads around someone marrying for love when the person you are marrying is, well, rich. When Shepard remarked on what a “fun, generous, nice warm guy” Pinault is, Hayek opened up about their relationship. “And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s arranged marriage, she married him for the money,’ she told Shepard. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want.'”

She went on to detail additional “discrimination” that her experience in her marriage has shown her — discrimination toward her husband. “We’re touching on a very interesting conversation,” she said. “There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn’t have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn’t deserve it.” She explained that people sometimes believe “that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconceptions and I heard them, by the way.”

Really, after 15 years together there should be no doubt that Hayek has nothing but love for her husband, whom she married in 2009 and shares daughter Valentina with. She referred to him as “a joy” and as someone who helped her “become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way.” Haters can hate, but Hayek is getting the last laugh.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

