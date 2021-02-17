Nowadays we have Instagram influencers to keep us updated on the latest style trends, but in the mid-’80s, Madonna ruled the world of fashion. Arguably one of the OG influencers, the pop star has some seriously iconic looks under her belt. From leotards and fishnets to tons of sheer moments, Madonna catapulted trends we still wear today. And her latest Instagram throwback photo is proof that the Vogue singer is to thank for one look that has been worn by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Salma Hayek: lingerie as daywear.

“Rug Burn 🔥 ………………#materialgirl,” Madonna wrote. With her smoky eye, disheveled blonde locks, pounds of gold necklaces, and corset top, the singer cemented herself as a trendsetter. Frankly, that’s an outfit many would wear today (myself included) down to the jewelry.

Corsets worn as regular tops were undoubtedly met with turmoil from conservative parents for being too risqué and sexy but today, it’s such a normalized look thanks to artists like Madonna. In the comments, fans rushed to call her a “legend” and a “queen” for her iconic status in fashion. And it seems that the star is already passing on her fashion advice to her daughter Lourdes Leon.

Yep, the up-and-coming socialite made her Instagram debut with a splash by sharing some pics from her Juicy Couture underwear campaign and she’s already nailed Madonna’s edgy yet unbothered attitude. I mean, did we expect the daughter of Madonna to do anything less but absolutely deliver?

While Madonna might have calmed down her outfits since she became a mom, her fashion lives on: both in Lourdes Leon and the rest of the world still following her trends.

