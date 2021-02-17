Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Go IG Official Amid Scott Disick Reunion Rumors

Anyone holding out hope that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be getting back together will be disappointed with this latest news. The sneak peek of the upcoming, final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians has us all thinking that maybe the two would finally reunite and live happily ever after… However, her latest Instagram post proves that the rumors of a Disick reunion are just a fantasy. Why? Because Kourtney Kardashian is officially dating Travis Barker after releasing a very telling photo of the pair.

We’re as shocked as you are on this one. Although there were earlier hints that Kardashian and Barker may have been together — a photo of them hanging out together here or there — we never expected Barker and Kardashian to go Instagram official this fast. She shared a close-up photo of the couple holding hands on her main Instagram account with no caption, but the photo definitely says everything she wants the public to know…and that hand is definitely Barker’s tattoo-covered one. It was her way of quietly confirming that she is dating Barker — and not Disick, with whom she shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Fans have very mixed opinions on the whole situation. With a history like Disick and Kardashian’s, it’s no surprise that people still ship the two as a couple. After witnessing their amazing co-parenting skills, it’s hard not to wonder if they ever would reunite. But right now it’s looking like Kardashian is happy with Barker and although it may not be the epic love reunion we were hoping for, we’re happy that she’s feeling the love again, even though it is with someone new.

