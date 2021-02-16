How to Watch New Sitcom Young Rock About Dwayne Johnson’s Real Life

One thing we love about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? No matter how big of a star he becomes, this dad of three will never outgrow being humble and staying in touch with his own roots (not that daughters Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana would let him if he tried). In his latest willingness to poke fun at his own legacy, Johnson has signed on to executive produce and star in sitcom Young Rock about his own life growing up with his family, starting his wrestling career, and breaking into Hollywood. Starring Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu along with Johnson himself, the show premieres on NBC on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET — here’s how to watch whether or not you have cable.

If you do have cable, things are simple: flip the channel to NBC and be on your way. But for those of us who have migrated to streaming services (or are hoping to), Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. Prices for these services vary, but each offers a free trial period to test out their libraries and see if it’s a good fit.

Headed up by Fresh Off the Boat alum Nahnatchka Khan, Young Rock promises big laughs as we check in with The Rock at different stages of his life: first, 10 years old, then in high school, then wrestling at University of Miami, with each Rock played by a different young actor until, of course, we get to the modern-day Rock himself.

We’re just jealous we’re not watching Johnson get roasted by his family during the premiere, since it seems they’re a big part of what keeps him so down-to-earth. But honestly, The Rock has had a pretty fascinating come-up in life, and we’re not at all mad about watching it play out on TV.

