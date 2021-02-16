Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Self-Care Issue Promo Graphic
‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie Welcome Their First Child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
If you love Game of Thrones as much as we do, then you have probably been following Rose Leslie (Ygriette) and Kit Harrington’s (Jon Snow) baby journey. Well, guess what? The wait is finally over. The two have officially welcomed their first child, and according to E! News, it’s a boy! The couple revealed the news in the most normal, non-celebrity way ever — they simply walked outside of their home. Yep, you heard us right. Unlike their pregnancy announcement, there was no magazine photoshoot or big social media reveal, the couple just went for a stroll on the London streets carrying their newborn.

E! News shared the info on Instagram writing, “Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie are officially parents! 💕 By the old gods and the new, we swear we’ve never been happier than for this news.” Harrington’s rep also confirmed the news to the outlet, saying that the couple welcomed a baby boy and they are “very very happy!”

Fans are over the moon about the news, with one writing, “❤️Congratulations! They had the most chemistry I’ve ever seen on screen. They were meant to be!” and another commenting, “This is sooooo beautiful. I love them both.❤️”

We have to agree with the fans. Welcoming your first baby is exciting and scary and beautiful all at the same time. We are so happy Leslie and Harrington are doing it together as a new family of three. Now, we can’t wait for the first photos and baby-name news!

