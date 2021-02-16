Talk about a major eye roll…Melissa and Joe Gorga’s rocky marriage will be a highlight of this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and we couldn’t be less surprised. As we prepare for the new RHONJ season to premiere this week, Melissa is speaking out about some of the conflict she and Joe find themselves in this year — and, shocker, she said that some of her marriage struggles may have something to do with her growing independence.

Anyone who has seen the show can testify to the fact that Melissa has grown and become an independent, strong woman. Running her own business and juggling her family cannot be easy. As working moms, we commend her for pursuing her passions and doing something that she loves. According to Gorga, however, her husband still feels very differently about her situation.

“I mean, I’ve been with Joe since I’m 24 years old and he’s all I know. So with my independence I think really stresses him out,” she told E! News. “So it’s just a learning process on how to like get through this stage of life.”

As I am sure you all know, people grow and change in marriage. The way you can adjust is by accepting and supporting one another — something it seems Joe hasn’t been doing very well.

Gorga went on to detail the specifics of when things started to get worse, “Especially within the last year or two, it changed even more. And with my independence and me just doing my own thing and having a lot on my plate, I think it brought out certain insecurities in him. And he really wishes he could go back to the day he met me when I was 24 years old, he misses that girl, but she’s gone.”

We commend Gorga for standing her ground on her newfound independence and fighting for her marriage. At the same time, doesn’t she deserves to be with someone that doesn’t make her feel that her independence and success is negative? And how many times have we watched her fight this fight already?!

It’s 2021 and women making their own money shouldn’t be something men feel threatened by; it should be something we all celebrate, Joe Gorga very much included.

