Chrissy Teigen Embraces Her Surgical Scars In Nude Selfie

It’s the empowering declaration of self-love we needed on Valentine’s Day: Chrissy Teigen’s recent nude selfie posted to her Instagram Story this past weekend. “Happy Valentine’s Day. Love yourself!” Teigen wrote alongside the photo showing off the scars on her breasts from when she removed her breast implants in July, and the bandages on the incisions seen on her lower abdomen from her recent endometriosis surgery. “Bitch has been throuuugh it.”

Teigen underwent endometriosis surgery earlier this month, after revealing in a tweet on Feb. 3 that she would be going under the knife.

“Usually I’m really good after [surgery],” Teigen said of her recent endometriosis surgery, per People. “This one’s a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It’s gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they’ll stay that way.”

She continued, “It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo.”

Making the experience even more monumental was the fact that she had the surgery the same week her son Jack would have been due.

My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off,” she wrote. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom… the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks.”

“An update,” Teigen later tweeted, post-op, “holy shit it’s a no on the soup but a go on Curb.”

Of course, this isn’t the only time Teigen took to social media on Valentine’s Day. She also posted an adorable four-minute video all about her and husband John Legend’s love story.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s a little love story,” she captioned the video.

