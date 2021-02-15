Diane Kruger Shares a Rare Photo of Norman Reedus for Valentine’s Day & It’s Super Sexy

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ love for each other was smoking hot this Valentine’s Day. The Inglourious Basterds star shared the intimate black-and-white photo on her Instagram page for the romantic holiday.

The picture shows Kruger and Reedus gazing into each other’s eyes the moment before they kiss. He lovingly cups her neck as his thumb grazes her cheek — they look like they are ready to attack each other with their love. With two really good-looking people together like that, we can hardly blame them.

Kruger simply captioned the photo, “To love. Always. ❤️ @bigbaldhead.” The couple has been together since 2016 and shares one daughter, who was born in November 2018. They’ve kept her name out of the press since her birth. Reedus is also father to son Mingus Lucien, 21, from his prior relationship to supermodel Helena Christensen.

Even though they’ve kept their young daughter’s name private, they have given us brief glimpses into their personal lives. Our hearts melted when we saw Reedus singing the alphabet with her last year. The Walking Dead actor with a gruff exterior is really a marshmallow at heart.

In the Thanksgiving post, Kruger expressed her appreciation for her family life. “There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues….this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family,” she wrote. “Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️.”

It looks like Kruger and Reedus are doing everything right — smoldering love and a very sweet family.

